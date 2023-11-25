Man hospitalized after truck crashes into home in Nebo

NEBO, Ky. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a Nebo home Saturday afternoon.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, this happened in the 3500 block of KY-181 N. in Hopkins County.

Officials say they are working with local tow companies and utility companies to come up with a plan on removing the truck and inspecting the home.

Firefighters confirm the southbound lane of KY-181 N. is currently closed and crews are directing traffic.

