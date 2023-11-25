Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Man hospitalized after truck crashes into home in Nebo

Accident in Nebo
Accident in Nebo(Greenville Fire Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBO, Ky. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a Nebo home Saturday afternoon.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, this happened in the 3500 block of KY-181 N. in Hopkins County.

Officials say they are working with local tow companies and utility companies to come up with a plan on removing the truck and inspecting the home.

Firefighters confirm the southbound lane of KY-181 N. is currently closed and crews are directing traffic.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
A second new look at Holiday World’s newest ride
A second new look at Holiday World’s newest ride
Mysterious dog illness has some owners concerned
How to board dogs safely amid mysterious veterinary illness
Hadi Shrine Circus protesters gather outside the Ford Center
Hadi Shrine Circus protesters gather outside the Ford Center
Walgreens
Evansville family suing Walgreens requests case moved to superior court

Latest News

Registration open for Chemo Buddies Hopefest 2024 5K run
Christmas Tree
Ferdinand putting on Children’s Community Christmas next week
Owensboro Catholic punches their ticket to state
Owensboro Catholic punches their ticket to state
It Takes a Village offering free adoptions through Sunday
It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue allowing free adoptions through Sunday
Mount Carmel finishes fantastic season as state runners-up
Mount Carmel finishes fantastic season as state runners-up