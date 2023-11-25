It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue allowing free adoptions through Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend, It Takes a Village is allowing free dog adoptions.

This is an attempt to get them into some good homes, but they want you to be sure your home is ready for a pet.

Volunteer Coordinator Leann Robertson explained that you can take a pet home for a test run.

“On Sunday, you can go online, finalize that adoption,” she said. “[If you go] on the Pedigree website, they will reimburse you.”

Robertson said they just need to free up space.

“We’ve got so many really wonderful dogs,” she said. “We have them everywhere, we just really want to get them into good homes.”

Even as she was being interviewed, her volunteers were off helping more dogs.

“They’re in Marengo,” she said. “They had some animals out there abandoned, so they’re out there helping those animals.”

Robertson said if you are interested in getting a dog, make absolutely sure it’s the right decision.

This time of year can lead to more abandoned dogs because people will get pets as Christmas gifts.

“We really we don’t want you to get a present for somebody,” she said. “If you want to come in and get a pet for your family for Christmas, that’s great but we just want to make sure that you’re doing it for the right reason.”

Cats will also be available for half price.

The same goes for dogs picked up after Sunday.

They only ask that you come in prepared with good intentions.

That Marengo situation she mentioned has added to their need for adoptions.

They came back with eight more dogs Friday afternoon, and they say they may need to make several trips.

