Heritage Hills Patriots reflect on special 2023 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A magical season comes to a close at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It feels great to know that we got past the point we thought we would get,” said Sophomore Quarterback Jett Goldsberry. “We kept going down the road in the playoffs and made it here, so that’s pretty cool.”

The Heritage Hills Patriots fall to the Indianapolis Chatard Trojans, 35-7, in the ISHAA class 3A state final.

“We had a couple opportunities like that in key moments, where I feel like if we had made a play, we could’ve kept it a little tighter, and you never know,” said Head Coach Todd WIlkerson.

While there may be a lot of disappointment right now for the Patriots, just playing here in Lucas Oil Stadium means that it was a season of success, and goals far exceeded for Heritage Hills.

“We wanted to compete for a sectional this year with the young kids we had, and we kept winning there, won a sectional, won a regional, won a semistate,” said Coach Wilkerson. “I’m very proud of them.”

Not only did Heritage Hills leave with their 3A Runner-up trophy, Senior Braxton Schaefer was awarded the 3A Blake Ress Mental Attitude award, bringing a $1000 scholarship to Heritage Hills.

“Being able to receive that on the field is definitely the best experience in my high school career, and especially receiving it in Lucas Oil, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said Schaefer.

While this season may be over, this young team will be back, with quite the experience in their pocket.

“It’s great, we are only sophomores, we get two more years to make a run again. We are going to go into the offseason, we’re going to work hard, and hopefully we will be back,” said Ruxer.

