Ferdinand putting on Children’s Community Christmas next week

Christmas Tree
Christmas Tree(WILX)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ferdinand officials say they are planning a heartwarming Christmas celebration next Monday.

The free event is hosted by the Iota Lambda Chapter of Psi Iota Xi and the Town of Ferdinand.

Officials say students from Ferdinand Elementary, Pine Ridge Elementary and Cedar Crest will be Christmas caroling throughout the evening.

The celebration also includes photos with Santa, Christmas games, crafts, coloring, and cookies & milk.

The event will run 5 to 8:30 p.m. on December 4 at the Ferdinand Community Center.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

