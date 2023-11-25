Birthday Club
A chilly start to the weekend, which will only get colder

By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our high temperature is expected to peak around 50° today. The rest of the weekend will see even colder temperatures along with a wave of rain.

Tomorrow a cold front will pass overhead. That, along with the nearby low-pressure system, will bring not only a drop in our temperature but also a wave of showers tomorrow morning. After it passes, some areas may see isolated rain into the afternoon.

Our high temperature will stay in the lower-to-mid 40s until Wednesday, which will be the first day of several to peak in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

