Worth the wait: Tri-State shoppers line up in hopes of scoring Black Friday deals

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoppers around the Tri-State are lining up at stores hoping to score some deals for Black Friday.

Many deals have already been online for about a week, but some stores are offering in-store exclusives.

Kohl’s opened up at 5 this morning.

Lowes, Macy’s, Walmart, and Target all opened just a little bit ago at 6 a.m.

We will update this story as the shopping craze continues.

