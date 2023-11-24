Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Update expected during State of Tourism in Evansville next week

Update expected during State of Tourism in Evansville next week
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Looking ahead to next week, we can expect to get an update on the State of the Tourism Industry in Evansville.

That will take place at Rotary Club’s weekly lunch on Tuesday at Bally’s Executive Conference Center around noon.

The president of Explore Evansville will give updates on tourism trends and how our area fits into those.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Owensboro
Deadly shooting in Owensboro claims one victim, police say
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas
JEANETTA MARQUESHA JONTE MATLOCK
EPD: Walmart shoplifter caught with heroin, meth and marijuana
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
EPD poke fun at Evansville Christmas tree controversy in viral video
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

107-year-old WWII veterans passes away in Evansville
107-year-old WWII veterans passes away in Evansville
Thanksgiving is now officially behind us, which means many people have already moved on to...
Starting the season of light: light displays appearing in Evansville
Franklin Street shop prepares for big weekend
Franklin Street shop prepares for big weekend
Local shops prep for Small Business Saturday
Local shops prep for Small Business Saturday