A Tacoholics Thanksgiving: A history of giving thanks to a community they love

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson staple on First Street continued its yearly tradition on Thanksgiving morning.

Tacoholics owners Marcos and Janeth Nicolas say this was the fifth year they’ve continued their Thanksgiving tradition of handing out 400 meals to the community, all for free.

While the couple says they were both taught to give back from a young age, there’s a more personal reason for the giving event in the Henderson community.

The downtown Henderson staple opened its doors on Water Street in 2016. The summer months, they say, were kind to them.

“But in the winter months we were sitting, I mean the restaurant was just as big as this patio, so it was not a lot of business,” Co-Owner Janeth Nicolas said.

Janeth and Marcos knew they needed a location change, but due to the lack of business in the winter months, they couldn’t finance it on their own. They were faced with shutting their doors.

Until one day, they ran into one of their friends.

“We walked downtown one day, and a friend of ours had just purchased this building, and he said, ‘hey, I’m looking for someone to lease it,’ Janeth recalled. “So, we were like, ‘that’s perfect.’”

A change of scenery gave the business second life. Fast forward to 2018, the business is thriving, and Marcos and Janeth started their tradition.

“We wanted to give back to the community that supported us and helped us grow,” Janeth said.

She says it began as a medium through which they could thank the community, and also became a labor of love, tying them back to the morals they were raised on.

“[My parents used to say] If there’s enough for one person, there’s enough for everybody,” Janeth said.

All morning long, Marcos, Janeth, their daughters, and a near dozen of their employees prepared and packaged meals for anyone and everyone in the Henderson community.

“People don’t want to work on Thanksgiving, and our staff voluntarily come in, no one is required to come in, but they do it because they want to,” Janeth said.

Janeth says whether a person can’t cook on their own, doesn’t have the means to do so, or is going through a rough time, they can get a hot meal at their drive-thru window.

A message of giving, a message of thanks, and a lesson she hopes her daughters can carry on in their lifetime as well.

“It teaches us not to be selfish and greedy,” Janeth’s daughter said.

They started giving meals away just after 10 a.m., and by 11, they were already close to giving away all 400 meals.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.