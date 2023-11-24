Birthday Club
Starting the season of light: light displays appearing in Evansville
By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some are shopping, others across the Tri-State are already working hard setting up Christmas decorations.

Christmas lights are a staple of the season. Those who put together the most elaborate local displays say the Tri-State takes Christmas lights very seriously.

“Not only the colors of it that people love, but also just the joy it can bring them,” said “Christmas on Kings Path” display owner Sean Owen.

“It just brings joy,” said “Crazy Train Christmas” display owner Keith Mayer. “It’s the happiness that the season brings in general.”

One Tri-State Christmas light staple is Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights at Garvin Park, which is starting its 30th year.

The event raises money for Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, and Easterseals officials say visiting is a perfect way to feel the spirit of the season.

“It’s a really special way to kick off the holiday season,” said Easterseals spokesperson Pam Kirk. “The true spirit of giving and of joy, you can find it right here.”

Don’t be deceived though, the Fantasy of Lights is far from the only place to see Christmas lights around town.

Sean Owen has been adding to his home’s display for many years. He says it can take anywhere from a couple days to a couple weeks to get everything ready. He says he started setting up this year’s display early on Thanksgiving morning.

Sean also runs the Evansville Christmas Lights Facebook page, and he says he has more than enough motivation to put in all that work.

“For Christmas joy, I’ve always loved Christmas, but also I love putting a smile on people’s faces,” said Owen. “Christmastime is supposed to be a joyous time of year, which it usually is, just to make people smile and forget about their day-to-day struggles even just for a minute.”

Keith Mayer says his dad started putting up a display at their home about 36 years ago. Since then he’s continued to add to it.

He says the current display has about 30,000 lights. He says the most difficult part is putting lights on their tree out front, which takes about three days to decorate with around 6,000 lights.

He says it’s all worth it to see cars slow down to take in the display, and to watch as kids get excited.

“It’s a labor of love to do, because you have to love to do this to put the work into it, but other than that we just have fun doing it,” said Mayer.

From the Fantasy of Lights, to elaborate home displays, everyone says they’ve added more since last year, and they expect it to be their best year yet.

If you’re not sure exactly where to go to see all of these many light displays around town, visit EvansvilleChristmasLights. For more information Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights, visit ritzysfantasyoflights.com.

