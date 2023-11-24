Birthday Club
A second new look at Holiday World’s newest ride
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re getting a new look at Holiday World’s newest coaster.

In honor of Thanksgiving, Holiday World invited you over the river and through the woods to grandma’s house.

Before riders board the Good Gravy coaster, they’ll journey through grandma Gracy’s house.

It’s complete with everything you might find in your grandma’s house like floral wallpaper, family pictures, and shag carpet.

Good Gravy!, will open to the public May of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

