Owensboro cheerleader joins Philly Thanksgiving Day Parade

Burns cheerleader joins Philly Thanksgiving Parade
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For one Tri-State cheerleader, she got the chance to parade in the City of Brotherly Love.

Akira Tanner is a cheerleader at Burns Middle School. This morning, she was was part of an All-American cheer team taking part in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade.

Before she left for Philadelphia, Akira told us she’s spent a lot of time preparing.

“I’m really excited, we have to learn different routines,” she says. “There are two different routines we have to learn. So that when we get there, we just have to practice it and we’re going where we’re going to go from there.”

And what makes this story even more unique - Akira only started cheering two years ago.

