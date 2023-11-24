Local shops prep for Small Business Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While many folks are out and about for Black Friday shopping, small businesses are hoping you’ll also be out tomorrow.

For their biggest day of the year, better known as Small Business Saturday.

One of the businesses preparing is Evansville Estate Emporium on Franklin Street.

“We have books and we have collectibles and glassware. There’s not much we don’t have somewhere in the store,” said owner Shelly Copeland.

Copeland opened up shop with her friend Julie in July 2022.

“It was a little bit slow at the beginning,” she said.

With Christmas right around the corner, more customers are coming in.

Copeland though is focused on another big day of the year, Small Business Saturday.

A day local shops offer discounts, giveaways and special offers.

“I truly appreciate there is a way to recognize small businesses,” said Copeland.

Obviously Copeland isn’t the only hometown store in Evansville though.

“Our businesses could not be more different,” said Rachel Sansing.

Sansing is Copeland’s daughter.

She also owns her own business, Merrymint Celebration Boutique and Event Space.

“We actually started as a little pop-up shop over on Main Street,” said Sansing.

Now three years later, the business has grown into a building with all things party supplies and celebrations.

“It’s just a really special thing to be apart of a small business especially in a smaller community like Evansville,” said Sansing.

A community she says grows stronger with events like Small Business Saturday.

“It kind of gives the community and other business owners and organizations something to rally around,” said Sansing.

So although the mom and daughter’s businesses couldn’t be more different, they’ll always have a few things in common.

Their DNA, their experience owning a local shop and a new motto.

“Shop you not new!” said Copeland.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.