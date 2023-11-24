Birthday Club
Heritage Hills falls to Bishop Chatard in 3A state championship

(Phil Anderson)
By Max Parker
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of Indiana football’s biggest teams squared off this afternoon to claim the 2023 IHSAA Football 3A State Championship trophy.

The Heritage Hills Patriots made the trip up to Indianapolis to meet helmet-to-helmet with the undefeated Bishop Chatard Trojans.

The Patriots struggled to get things rolling on offense, trailing as the teams headed into the locker rooms for halftime.

At the start of the second half, Bishop Chatard proved tough to stop, continuing to score while holding the Patriots back.

The Trojans continued their unstoppable run until the last whistle, capping off an undefeated season with a 35-7 victory.

14 News Sports Director Max Parker will have all the highlights from Lucas Oil Stadium in tonight’s newscasts.

