How to board dogs safely amid mysterious veterinary illness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Veterinarians across the country are reporting a mysterious respiratory illness in dogs.

With the holiday season upon us, many people will be boarding their pets.

14 News went out and spoke to boarding facilities about how to make sure you’re doing everything to keep your dogs healthy.

The illness is stumping a lot of experts right now.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has said the symptoms include coughing, sneezing, eye and nose discharge and fatigue.

The tests are coming back negative.

After six years of running Daisy’s Pet Playground, Mark Jewell said he’s confident saying Thanksgiving through New Years is a busy time.

“We’re filling up today, we’ll have a full house tomorrow for Thanksgiving,” he said. “Same thing will happen for Christmas Eve, Christmas.”

He said like with kids, when you get a bunch of dogs together, some of them will get a little sick.

“Most dogs are contagious long before they’re symptomatic,” he said. “So there is an inevitability about dogs spreading things when they’re together.”

If you’re boarding a pet, he said of course don’t if they are symptomatic.

If not, you also need to make sure they have their vaccinations.

“Borditella, Distemper and rabies,” he said.

With a mystery illness around, veterinarians with the Oregon Veterinarian Medical Association say owners should avoid communal water bowls and keep their dogs away from other dogs that look sick.

Meanwhile, boarding companies like Daisy’s are keeping up to date and keeping things clean.

“I’ve got the same air filtration systems that they use in surgical rooms and airports... We try to stay informed,” explained Jewell. “My dogs are here, my staff’s dogs are here. We want everyone’s dogs to be safe.”

Mark said we’re also very lucky to have a lot of good boarding places in the area, but you need to get your reservation in early.

Holidays are busy, and they’re always filling up.

