Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

How to board dogs safely amid mysterious veterinary illness

Newscast recording
By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Veterinarians across the country are reporting a mysterious respiratory illness in dogs.

With the holiday season upon us, many people will be boarding their pets.

14 News went out and spoke to boarding facilities about how to make sure you’re doing everything to keep your dogs healthy.

The illness is stumping a lot of experts right now.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has said the symptoms include coughing, sneezing, eye and nose discharge and fatigue.

The tests are coming back negative.

After six years of running Daisy’s Pet Playground, Mark Jewell said he’s confident saying Thanksgiving through New Years is a busy time.

“We’re filling up today, we’ll have a full house tomorrow for Thanksgiving,” he said. “Same thing will happen for Christmas Eve, Christmas.”

He said like with kids, when you get a bunch of dogs together, some of them will get a little sick.

“Most dogs are contagious long before they’re symptomatic,” he said. “So there is an inevitability about dogs spreading things when they’re together.”

If you’re boarding a pet, he said of course don’t if they are symptomatic.

If not, you also need to make sure they have their vaccinations.

“Borditella, Distemper and rabies,” he said.

With a mystery illness around, veterinarians with the Oregon Veterinarian Medical Association say owners should avoid communal water bowls and keep their dogs away from other dogs that look sick.

Meanwhile, boarding companies like Daisy’s are keeping up to date and keeping things clean.

“I’ve got the same air filtration systems that they use in surgical rooms and airports... We try to stay informed,” explained Jewell. “My dogs are here, my staff’s dogs are here. We want everyone’s dogs to be safe.”

Mark said we’re also very lucky to have a lot of good boarding places in the area, but you need to get your reservation in early.

Holidays are busy, and they’re always filling up.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Owensboro
Deadly shooting in Owensboro claims one victim, police say
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas
Few restaurants have violations in recent round of Vanderburgh Co. inspections
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
EPD poke fun at Evansville Christmas tree controversy in viral video
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Evansville brewery puts festive twist on weekly trivia night
Evansville brewery puts festive twist on weekly trivia night
Burns cheerleader joins Philly parade
Owensboro cheerleader joins Philly Thanksgiving Day Parade
Tacoholics sign in Henderson, Ky.
A Tacoholics Thanksgiving: A history of giving thanks to a community they love
Gibson Co. church volunteers give a Thanksgiving to everyone
Gibson Co. church volunteers give a Thanksgiving to everyone