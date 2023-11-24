Birthday Club
Got grease? EWSU has a solution

(WKYT)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer leaders say dumping grease down the sink can cause sewer issues.

That’s why they’re inviting you to the third annual “Holiday Used Cooking Oil Disposal” event.

It’s happening Saturday from 8 a.m, to 1 p.m. at the Sunrise Pump Station on Waterworks Road.

Officials say they will accept any kind of used cooking oils and grease.

The event is free and only open to EWSU customers.

