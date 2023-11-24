Gibson Co. church volunteers give a Thanksgiving to everyone

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Like many restaurants and organizations around the Tri-state, volunteers at one church in Gibson County spent their Thanksgiving morning offering free meals.

“For those maybe not as fortunate as we are, we can provide something for the families to enjoy Thanksgiving fellowship and a meal for Thanksgiving,” said Curt Beadle, the pastor at Crossroads Baptist Church in Oakland City.

He, along with other church volunteers, cooked and served anyone and everyone for the holiday.

And times like last year, when the power was out in Oakland City, the kind gesture became an even bigger blessing.

“Since no one could make a Thanksgiving meal, they came and joined us,” said Beadle.

The meaning behind the food though, goes much deeper.

“It means a lot to a lot of people that don’t have family and they can get out and enjoy other people’s conversation and just have a good day,” said David Holmes, who was there enjoying his free food.

Of course it helped that the food was delicious.

“The food looks great,” said Holmes.

“This was so yummy,” said another.

After 11 years of putting it on it still...

“Warms our hearts to know we can help people,” said Beadle.

They’ll do for another 11 years, if it means giving someone something to be thankful for.

“As long as we have people keep coming, we’ll keep doing it,” said Jeanne Lee, the event coordinator.

Church volunteers plan on hosting it again next year.

