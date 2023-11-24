Birthday Club
11/24 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WFIE) - This morning the investigation into what led to an Owensboro deadly shooting continues.

Officials say an autopsy for the woman killed is scheduled for Friday.

A 14 news update this morning, the murder suspect who escaped while awaiting trial in Kentucky has been arrested in Kansas.

The war between Israel and Hamas is now on pause. For at least 4 days.

Meanwhile dozens of hostages are expected to be released.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights kicks of their 30th year with their biggest display yet.

We’ll give you a sneak peak of what you can expect.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

