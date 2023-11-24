Birthday Club
Free adoption deal happening at It Takes A Village(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you are thinking about adopting a dog, now might be a perfect time.

It Takes A Village says now through Sunday they are having free dog adoptions.

That’s according to a social media post they made.

Officials say you can take the dog on trial until Sunday and if you fall in love, finalize the adoption Sunday and Pedigree will reimburse your adoption fee.

It Takes A Village is open from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Free adoption deal happening at It Takes A Village(It Takes A Village)

