Franklin Street shop prepares for big weekend

By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lots of small businesses on Franklin Street are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

Thyme in the Kitchen Owner Marcia Jochem says they are fully stocked on a lot of their popular items and have ordered some new items in preparation for the event.

She tells us there will be food and drink samples as well as great deals.

Jochem hope people come down to Franklin Street to support small businesses because the money stays in the community.

”The majority of the businesses that are local will help support our local community,” she says. “We help with the food pantries, we help with the hospitals and the non-for-profits, we help the little league team and things like that. So we’d love to give back to the community. You don’t see that in the big box stores, but you do see that here when you shop local.”

Thyme in the Kitchen will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Small Business Saturday.

