Evansville family suing Walgreens requests case moved to superior court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The family suing Walgreens after mistakenly getting COVID-19 vaccines are requesting the case be moved back down to superior court.

The motion was filed on Wednesday by the family’s attorneys.

As we reported, the case moved to district court at the request of lawyers for Walgreens and they then requested the case be heard by the Surpeme Court.

This comes after four members of the Price family went into the Walgreens on North St. Joseph Avenue for flu shots in October of 2021.

They instead would learn they were given COVID-19 shots.

The parents allege their children would then develop heart issues and they’re suing the company for damages resulting from the mix-up.

No decision has been made yet, but we’ll update you on what the court decides to do.

