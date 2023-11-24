Evansville brewery puts festive twist on weekly trivia night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In keeping with the Thanksgiving spirit, Evansville Brew House held their weekly trivia, but with a Thanksgiving twist.

The event was free and open to the public for anyone who wished to participate.

Everyone was set in teams and competing to win a prize of a $30 gift card.

Owner Sam Vuente says the people that come there are like family.

“In a brewery like this, a lot of the regulars become like our family, so after I’ve had my meal with my actual family,” says Vuente. “It’s nice to be able to then spend time with the people I would consider my other family as well, and this is a great place for all of them to gather.”

They have trivia nights every Thursday at 6:45.

