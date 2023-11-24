Birthday Club
‘Energy on Ice’ makes its return to Owensboro
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is inviting you to enjoy a merry good time.. on Ice!

This weekend, Energy on Ice returns just in time for the holiday season.

The synthetic outdoor ice rink will be set up behind the Owensboro Convention Center.

It will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of December.

Organizers say tickets are only $5 and that includes a rental of ice skates.

For a full list of Hometown Christmas festivities, you can visit Christmas.Owensboro.org.

