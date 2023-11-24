Christmas parade expected to cause traffic jams in Cannelton

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Cannelton Police Department is putting out a PSA to drivers ahead of their annual Christmas parade.

According to officials, there will be heavy congestion on SR 66 South from Old State Road 237 to Washington Street, and W. Washington Street to 1st Street.

The police department says these streets will close to vehicle traffic at 6 p.m. for the City of Cannelton’s Annual Christmas Parade.

Officers ask the public to come out and enjoy the parade, but avoid these areas while driving.

