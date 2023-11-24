Chilly Saturday, scattered rain likely Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures across the Tri-State topped out in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening as the mostly cloudy skies continue, then we will drop through the 30s overnight as those clouds taper off, bottoming out in the upper 20s by early Saturday morning under mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be mostly sunny through the first half of the day, then it will become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Another chilly day on tap with highs only reaching the upper 40s in most locations Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low 30s.

A low pressure system and its associated cold front will pass through our region on Sunday, bringing us mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain. While scattered showers are likely, we are not expecting any heavy rain or thunderstorms at this time. Most of us will probably pick up around 0.1″ of rain or less from this system.

Some areas to our north may see some light snow on Sunday, but not enough to cause any major travel delays. We are not expecting any winter weather here in the Tri-State as our temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

That rain will taper off Sunday evening, and the clouds will clear Sunday night, leaving us with plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week. However, it will be a chilly start to the week with high temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40° on Monday, low to mid 40s Tuesday and lower 50s Wednesday. Low temperatures will dip into the 20s each morning.

A few clouds will start to roll in on Thursday ahead of another low pressure system. That will bring us a chance of rain on Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s both days.

