Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today, mostly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy as high temps drop into the upper 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold with low temps in the upper 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny during the morning then increasing afternoon clouds as high temps remain in the upper 40s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy as lows settle in the lower 30s.

Sunday, cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly during the morning. Mostly cloudy and breezy during the afternoon as high temps drop into the mid-40s.

