Boy Scouts in Evansville selling variety of Christmas trees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it’s time to put up the Christmas tree.

One place to get a tree in Evansville is at the corner of West Franklin and Mount Vernon Avenue where Troop 399 is set up.

They sell Fraser Firs and Balsam Firs, and say they specialize in larger trees.

The money raised helps to fund activities for the cub scouts, boy scouts and venture crews. They have been selling trees for around 60 years and have a lot of returning customers.

“We’re getting first, second and third generation buyers so we hear lots of interesting stories of things they’ve bought in the past and the family experience of coming down here and buying a Christmas tree,” explains Ed Kuhn, tree lot chairman.

Troop 399 will be set up from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday until they run out of trees, which they say is usually around the fifteenth of December.

