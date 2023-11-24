Birthday Club
107-year-old WWII veterans passes away in Evansville
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sad news out of Evansville. Thurman Carnal, Indiana’s oldest veteran, passed away Wednesday.

His obituary says he was born back in 1916 in Webster County.

He’s a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country in the European Theatre after being drafted.

Carnel’s Visitation is Tuesday from to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ziemer Funeral Home on First Avenue. The funeral service will follow.

