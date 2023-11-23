Birthday Club
11/23 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Developing overnight, police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Owensboro.

They say this happened Wednesday night just after 8 p.m.

Developing this morning, the town of Livingston, Kentucky was evacuated Wednesday following a train derailment.

Happening in Eastern Kentucky, Deputies are searching for a murder suspect they say escaped while awaiting trial.

We are just hours away from the 34th annual Turkey Day 5K in downtown Evansville.

We’ll be live down there all morning as runners prepare at the starting line.

