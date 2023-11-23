Birthday Club
A sunny Thanksgiving to lead to a cloudy, cool weekend

By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re looking at a mostly sunny holiday today, with highs in the mid-50s. That will make way for a cloudier, slightly cooler, end of the week.

A cold front will pass overhead in the early morning hours tomorrow, dropping our high temperatures to the lower 50s on Friday and Saturday. The temperature will continue to drop through the rest of the weekend and into the week. This could mean highs in the mid-to-lower 40s on Sunday through Tuesday.

Our best chance of rain for the next week will come with a chance of scattered showers on Sunday.

