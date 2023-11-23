Sunny & mild Thanksgiving Day, gloomy weekend ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thanksgiving Day will be the nicest day this week. Sunny skies with highs near 60 across the Tri-State for Turkey Day. Clouds will stream in late Thursday night, and the sun will go back into hiding through the weekend. Northerly winds will send temperatures back down below normal for Friday and the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 40s and lows will sink into the mid 20s. These temps will be about 5-7 degrees cooler than the norm. Rain will move in late Saturday night. A few snow flakes may mix with the rain, but no impact or accumulation. Total rainfall will likely range around a quarter inch. Dry and chilly for next week. Highs will stay in the lower 40s Monday and Tuesday, then climb to near 50 for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.