Sauced puts on free Thanksgiving buffet for those in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the community gathered in the ballroom of Sauced to enjoy a free Thanksgiving buffet. This is the eighth year they have done this event.

Around 75 volunteers were at the event helping serve people and some even came in at 7 this morning to help prepare for the buffet.

Evansville organizations donated food and money to help put this event on.

Owner Scott Schymik says events like this show how much the community cares for each other.

”Considering the number of people that we’ve had through here today already it seems like it’s a very big necessity,” he explains. “I think the quality of the other establishments that are putting out buffets and good food is helping this community without a doubt.”

Haynie’s Corner Art District Association, Creative Gardens, and CRS OneSource were some of the organizations that donated money of food.

