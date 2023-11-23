Salvation Army matching donations in Vanderburgh and Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While you’re in the giving spirit, your dollar can stretch twice as far this weekend.

The Vanderburgh and Warrick Salvation Army says the first 9,500 donated Friday and Saturday will be matched thanks to anonymous donor.

Bell ringers can be found at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Schnucks, IGA, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, Eastland Mall and JCPenney.

