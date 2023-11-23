Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights returning on Thanksgiving

Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights.
Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights.(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday, Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will return to Garvin Park.

The Fantasy of Lights is open through New Years for its the 30th annual display.

The display is a mile-long slow drive through the park, with dozens of light displays, sponsored by community partners.

They also offer paid carriage rides. You can find more on that by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter David Berry passed away Monday after being hit by a car.
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Princeton Police Dept. looking for help identifying 2 suspects
Princeton Police Dept. looking for help identifying 2 suspects

Latest News

Deadly shooting in Owensboro
Deadly shooting in Owensboro claims at least one victim, police say
Jack's New Angle: Jack Harlow (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo,Frito-Lay North America)
Jack Harlow Foundation collecting donations for Owensboro nonprofits
Evansville Trails Coalition hires consultants, looking to expand on Greenway
Evansville Trails Coalition hires consultants, looking to expand on Greenway
Feed Evansville gives to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
Feed Evansville gives to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving