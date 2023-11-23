Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights returning on Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday, Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will return to Garvin Park.

The Fantasy of Lights is open through New Years for its the 30th annual display.

The display is a mile-long slow drive through the park, with dozens of light displays, sponsored by community partners.

They also offer paid carriage rides. You can find more on that by clicking here.

