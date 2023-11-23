Birthday Club
Restaurants serve up Thanksgiving meals around the Tri-State

COMORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket on Thanksgiving
COMORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket on Thanksgiving(Lucca, Josh | WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Evansville restaurants were open for Thanksgiving Day.

One of those restaurants was COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket.

General Manager Evan Mooney says Thanksgiving is one of their busiest times of the year.

COMFORT provided a buffet as many other businesses did today.

It was all hands on deck as the owner was cutting turkey and serving food. Mooney says they hope they could provide a beautiful meal for people this holiday.

”I think a lot of people don’t want to cook at home. They have family coming in town. They wanna make it nice and simple and enjoy company rather than spending all that time in the kitchen,” he says. “We are happy to provide a beautiful meal, a beautiful spread for everybody who wants to come and spend some time with us.”

COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket was open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Thanksgiving Day

