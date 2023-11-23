Reitz graduate Mikaela Jenkins takes home medals recent competitions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a great week for Reitz grad, Mikaela Jenkins.

The former Panther has been back in the pool this week, participating in the Santiago 2023 Parapan games!

Earlier today, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 200-meter individual medley.

Then, two days ago, Jenkins took home a silver medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly race.

She’s also a two-time Paralympic gold medalist, winning the 100-meter butterfly and 4 by 100 medley relay, in Tokyo, two years ago.

