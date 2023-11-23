Birthday Club
Mt. Carmel preparing for sixth appearance at state

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We begin with high school football, as we continue our previews of the upcoming state finals this weekend.

The last two nights, we spoke with our state-bound Indiana teams: Heritage Hills and North Posey, and tonight, we preview Mount Carmel.

The Golden Aces will play in the Illinois state finals, for the sixth time in program history. They went back in 1974, 1981, 2001, 2002, 2011 and now this season.

The only time Mount Carmel won it all, was the 1981 state finals.

So, Michael Brewer’s bunch would love nothing more, than to bring home the Aces’ second football state championship, but it won’t be easy, as they face Byron.

The Tigers are 13-0, and looking for their third state title, in school history.

Their offense averages 58 points a game, but Mount Carmel’s offense has scored 119 points combined the last two weeks.

Mount Carmel and Byron will square off at 4 o-clock Friday afternoon up at Illinois State University.

