Livingston, Ky. residents evacuated following train derailment

ROCKCASTLE CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A train derailment caused folks in Livingston to evacuate.

This is about an hour directly south of Lexington.

Authorities say the train was carrying some kind of sulfur and other substances.

We’re told of the 15 cars that derailed, two spilled their chemicals.

Overnight, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency to allow more resources to help in the cleanup.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone being hurt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.