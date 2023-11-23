Birthday Club
Liberty Baptist Church invites community out for free Thanksgiving meals

Liberty Baptist Church
Liberty Baptist Church(Lucca, Josh | WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several organizations were serving free meals in Evansville today.

Liberty Baptist Church invited members of the community to their church during their ‘Feed the Hungry’ event.

This is the 10th year the event has taken place and although they haven’t fully recovered from COVID, they hope to have sit down meals in the future.

Pastor Todd M. Robertson says they passed out over 200 meals to anyone who needed a hot meal, but there is still a need in the community.

“We know that the community gives out turkeys and a lot of churches give out food baskets and what have you,” he says. “But still to have some 200 something people to show up on Thanksgiving Day looking for a meal, that still speaks to the volume of need that we have here in our community.”

Liberty Baptist Church passed out food boxes that contained turkey, mashed potatoes, greens and other Thanksgiving staples.

