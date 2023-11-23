Jack Harlow Foundation collecting donations for Owensboro nonprofits

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In just a few days, the Owensboro Supercenter will be packed with fans excited to see Kentucky-based rapper Jack Harlow perform in Owensboro.

A day before the show, organizers say the Jack Harlow Foundation is making its tour debut and celebrating by collecting donations for local nonprofits with the help of Metro United Way.

According to the foundation’s social media page, donation barrels will be set up outside the venue on November 24.

Organizers ask for the community to donate deodorant and body wash for this collection. For more information, click here.

