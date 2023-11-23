Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Jack Harlow Foundation collecting donations for Owensboro nonprofits

Jack's New Angle: Jack Harlow (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo,Frito-Lay North America)
Jack's New Angle: Jack Harlow (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo,Frito-Lay North America)(PRNewswire)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In just a few days, the Owensboro Supercenter will be packed with fans excited to see Kentucky-based rapper Jack Harlow perform in Owensboro.

A day before the show, organizers say the Jack Harlow Foundation is making its tour debut and celebrating by collecting donations for local nonprofits with the help of Metro United Way.

According to the foundation’s social media page, donation barrels will be set up outside the venue on November 24.

Organizers ask for the community to donate deodorant and body wash for this collection. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter David Berry passed away Monday after being hit by a car.
Manitou Fire Dept. firefighter dies after hit by vehicle
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Family reacts to ambulance bill not covered by insurance
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Two years later: Little progress made on site since 420 Main St. explosion
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Officials searching for next of kin after man dies at Spencer Co. nursing home
Princeton Police Dept. looking for help identifying 2 suspects
Princeton Police Dept. looking for help identifying 2 suspects

Latest News

Deadly shooting in Owensboro
Deadly shooting in Owensboro claims at least one victim, police say
Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights.
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights returning on Thanksgiving
Evansville Trails Coalition hires consultants, looking to expand on Greenway
Evansville Trails Coalition hires consultants, looking to expand on Greenway
Feed Evansville gives to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
Feed Evansville gives to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving