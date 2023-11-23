Henderson Salvation Army hosts first in-person Thanksgiving since pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There were free Thanksgiving meals across the Tri-State today.

And at the Henderson Salvation Army, they had a group of volunteers who gave their time to serve their community in need.

The Thanksgiving meal was made possible, leaders say, from city donations as well as business donations.

Small businesses in the area helped chip in to the overall meal that was served.

The volunteers, both young and old, included familiar community faces such as Henderson Mayor Brad Staton.

Major Sandra Story says it was the first time since COVID that the event was face to face.

”Today is our first sit down and we’re very excited to have our neighbors be here with us today,” says Story. “We have a large group of volunteers today from different churches, from the city, just from our community that have given their time today.

Leaders say in past years they’ve given out around 400 meals to those in need.

