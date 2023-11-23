Hadi Shrine Circus protesters gather outside the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Outside the Ford Center, members of Evansville Animal Advocacy were protesting the Hadi Shrine Circus, accusing organizers of abusing animals that are part of the show.

One protestor we spoke today wanted to be clear - she isn’t against the circus. She just doesn’t want the animals to be involved.

“In a world where animal free circuses exist, there really is no excuse to be dragging elderly elephants into Ford Center for entertainment,” says Sandy Jeyaseelan, president of the Evansville Animal Advocacy.

She tells us there are better ways to fundraise and support local charities.

