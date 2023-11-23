Funeral services set for Manitou firefighter killed in accident

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a Kentucky firefighter who lost his life earlier this week.

Manitou firefighter David Berry was killed Monday after he was hit by a car while walking on Manitou Road. It was just hundreds of feet from the fire station.

According to his obituary, a graveside service will be held Friday after noon. Members of the Manitou Fire Department and David’s son, Dustin, will serve as pallbearers.

