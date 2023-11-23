Evansville Trails Coalition hires consultants, looking to expand on Greenway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On November 20, the Evansville Trails Coalition announced they’ve now hired consultants in the next step of their Trail Master Plan.

The plan itself is to expand the Evansville Greenway, creating a seamless trail network connecting the city, county and nearby cities.

Lorie Van Hook is the ETC’s Executive Director, and she says they’ll need input from community members and businesses.

”Really, getting community input, that’s key to the success of this process, and so we’ll have lunch and then we’ll have open houses, and then additional information,” says Van Hook.

The Greenway is Evansville’s only trails system network which measures around 9.75 miles.

“We’re looking at connecting neighborhoods, regional cities, we would love to have this identity of having a complete trails network,” says Van Hook. “Similar to the Monon, and eventually one day connected to the South Monon, at New Albany.”

Van Hook says ideally, they’d hope to see an impact not only in creating a more active and fit population, but also in the economic space, encouraging folks to get outside and explore their community.

Danielle Crook is the Deputy Director of Evansville’s Parks and Recreation Department, and she says this project is more than just something for the Trails Coalition. Their two departments go hand-in-hand.

“Trying to get those trails activated is huge. We’re so impressed at the work that they have put in to this point, and with us being in the business of recreation, we really want to see the community embrace these types of trails,” says Crook.

With the Parks and Recreation Department approving its five year master plan this summer and officially announcing a formal partnership with the ETC in October, the hope is for local trails to become an integral part of the community’s identity.

“To finally see some of these things moving forward, whether it be a skate park, whether it be trails, it’s unbelievable,” says Crook. “It’s unbelievable, and we’re just at the beginning. There’s so much more to come and the partnership with Trails is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Van Hook confirms that they worked right alongside the Parks Department to apply for the “Next Level Trails” Grant, and the Parks Department put up a $1.3 Million match for the grant.

They won’t know if they’ve been awarded that until early to mid-December, but if they are awarded that, it could play a pivotal role in boosting the progress forward in connecting the trails here in the city to both the county other local regions.

