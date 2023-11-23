EPD: Walmart shoplifter caught with heroin, meth and marijuana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 30-year-old Evansville woman was arrested after police say was caught with drugs after stealing items from Walmart.

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., Evansville Police officers were called to Walmart East for a reported theft.

Officers say the suspect, Jeanetta Matlock, was taken into custody by a Walmart Asset Protection employee.

According to an affidavit, Matlock was caught on camera swapping items on tags before scanning them as well as stealing $80 worth of clothes.

Evansville Police say when they searched the suspect’s personal backpack, they found a glass pipe, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Officers also confirm she had two active warrants out of Vanderburgh County.

Matlock was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. She faces charges of:

Fail To Appear

Possess Paraphernalia

Possession Marijuana/Hash Oil/Hashish

Theft- Shoplifting

Possess Methamphetamine

Possession Schedule I, II, III, IV, V

Possess Cocaine or Narcotic Drug

