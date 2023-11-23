Birthday Club
Deadly shooting in Owensboro claims at least one victim, police say

Deadly shooting in Owensboro
Deadly shooting in Owensboro(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement officials set up a crime scene on the 500 block of Orchard Street after a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

That’s according to the Owensboro Police department, who tell us that one person died in the shooting.

That is all the information police would share with 14 News since the investigation is still active.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep up updated on-air and online with more information.

