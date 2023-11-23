Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Christmas at Panther Creek returning Friday

Holiday cheer coming to Owensboro as Christmas at Panther Creek returns
Holiday cheer coming to Owensboro as Christmas at Panther Creek returns
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Christmas at Panther Creek is back Friday.

The event will be open November 24 through January 2 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Five non-profits will benefit from the event.

This includes the Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament, Aubrey’s Song, Stanly Playground Association, Help Office of Owensboro, and the Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department.

The cost is five dollars a vehicle. A free community night will be held on December 14.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting in Owensboro
Deadly shooting in Owensboro claims one victim, police say
Few restaurants have violations in recent round of Vanderburgh Co. inspections
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
EPD poke fun at Evansville Christmas tree controversy in viral video
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Liberty Baptist Church
Liberty Baptist Church invites community out for free Thanksgiving meals
COMORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket on Thanksgiving
Restaurants serve up Thanksgiving meals around the Tri-State
Thanksgiving buffet at Sauced
Sauced puts on free Thanksgiving buffet for those in need
Salvation Army matching donations in Vanderburgh and Warrick Co.