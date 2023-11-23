Birthday Club
Affidavit: Man arrested after leaving child alone in car while at casino

27-year-old Isaiah Jones
27-year-old Isaiah Jones(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say he left a child in his car while he went to the casino.

That happened Wednesday just before midnight.

According to an affidavit, it all started when security guards noticed a minor walking around the parking garage of Bally’s Casino.

Police say security guards also found a car running in a parking spot with a child inside it.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they opened the car door to check on the child.

Once they were able to contact the suspect, police identified him as 27-year-old Isaiah Jones.

An affidavit shows Jones’ told police he went into the casino with his dad to go look for his dad’s friend. Before leaving the car, Jones’ said he gave the child his phone and told him to ‘call his grandpa’s cell phone if needed’.

Police say Jones told him he lost track of time while inside.

After talking to security again, police say camera footage showed the car entered the parking garage at 10:47 p.m., and dispatch was called at 11:55 p.m.

Further investigation revealed Jones was the driver, and he had a suspended license. It was also discovered that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

  • Public administration - Fail to appear
  • Family offense - Neglect of a dependent/child violations
  • Motor vehicle - Driving while suspended
