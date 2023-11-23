89th Hadi Shrine Circus officially kicking off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 89th Annual Hadi Shrine Circus is set to begin today through Sunday.

The circus makes it’s debut every Thanksgiving day.

Officials say it draws in thousands of children and families.

Seven different acts will take place over the course of the circus.

This includes acts from America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer performance “Deadly Games.”

Alfredo Silva appeared on AGT season 11 and and then made another appearance last year throwing knives.

Silva says he’s a 6th generation performer and has been throwing knives since he was 12 years old.

“My goal is to touch one person, one little kid who might say ‘I wish I could do that’, that’s my goal,” performer Silva said. “I’m here to represent the circus art and I think the circus is the mother of all arts because we got to act, dance, sing, and plus we got to do some cool stuff on the stage.”

You can see deadly games act and others beginning Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

For those of you who are interested, you can purchase tickets here.

