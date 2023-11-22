Wood Memorial students use math to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for teachers and staff

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Wood Memorial Middle School are learning math in a bit of a different way this holiday season.

Students took their math skills to the kitchen and whipped up a full Thanksgiving dinner for faculty and staff.

“I think it’s important that they know where food come come, they made homemade noodles,” said teacher, Gina Dupps. “If they turn out then they do and if they don’t well.. they don’t

Students say they are making from scratch, besides the boxes.

Teachers say some of the students have cooked and you can tell pretty quickly they followed a recipe.

“I made a 7 (layered) salad, and I’m currently making corn,” said student, Alexis Pharris.

One teacher says some of the students have made ramen noodles, pizza rolls, or fish sticks and some of them haven’t at all.

“They learn that you have to work together, and in that they’re (also) learning math, because of measuring and making sure the ingredients are right,” said volunteer, Cynthia Harris.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.