Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County announces six grants totaling $135K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County, announced six grants totally $135,000 at their annual meeting.

Three of the organizations that received $35,000 are Albion Fellow Bacon Center, Holly’s House and Youth First WCA.

Three other nonprofits that received a $10,000 grant are Boys and Girls Club Evansville, Evansville Christian Life Center and Ozanam Family Shelter

