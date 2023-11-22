Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County announces six grants totaling $135K
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County, announced six grants totally $135,000 at their annual meeting.
Three of the organizations that received $35,000 are Albion Fellow Bacon Center, Holly’s House and Youth First WCA.
Three other nonprofits that received a $10,000 grant are Boys and Girls Club Evansville, Evansville Christian Life Center and Ozanam Family Shelter
